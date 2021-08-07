Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for 8 hours; says, 'Cops want to bust this racket; I want justice for all the victims'

There seems to be no end to the woes for Raj Kundra, and they're hitting him fast and furious (pun unintended) one after another. After being arrested for his involvement in the Hotshots app, which his partner and model Gehana Vasisth as also his lawyer and wife Shilpa Shetty have claimed to be erotic content and not porn (for the uninitiated, there's a big difference between the two), Mumbai Police has now questioned Sherlyn Chopra for eight hours in Raj Kundra's pornography case, and the former Playboy playmate has come out with some shocking revelations on her interrogation. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar REACTS to Kapil Sharma’s late wish for Bell Bottom; THIS contestant has been declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12

Addressing the media at large at a press conference, Sherly Chopra said, “A few days back, the investigating officer of the property cell sent a summon, under section 160 CRPC. I appeared before the officers today and they asked me to share information about Armsprime media and everything related to Raj Kundra. I did what I asked to. I reached this morning (6th August) at around 11: 30 am and the interrogation has been going on since then. They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production.” Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Gehana Vasisth goes n*de on Instagram live to prove it’s not porn – watch video

Elaborating how she was questioned about her involvement with Raj Kundra and her quest for justice for all his alleged victims, she added, “They also asked, 'Raj Kundra k sath mere kaise sambandh the (what was your equation with Raj Kundra)'and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket. The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police.” Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Police investigating Kundra's links to other alleged porn apps besides Hotshots – deets inside

Highlight how she revealed everything to the cops about what she claimed to have been perpetrated against her by husband while also using the platform to reproach Rakhi Sawant for her erstwhile statements on the incident, Sherlyn Chopra continued, “I told them what happened with me including the dates and time. WhatsApp has a mention of everything, along with dates and timings. I showed them the WhatsApp chats, agreements, copies of the statements which I had submitted to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I had lodged a complaint at Juhu police station against Raj Kundra in April 2021, they asked about the reason behind the complaint. I have shared all this information with them.”

A Mumbai Sessions Court had announced on Thursday, 6th August, that it'll be hearing bail applications of Raj Kundra and his business associate, Ryan Thorp, on 10th August.