Raj Kundra porn films case: Supreme Court grants Shilpa Shetty’s husband big relief - read deets

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July in connection with a case involving allegations of shooting and streaming pornographic content. After two months, in September, he got bail. On 25th November, the Bombay High Court had refused his plea for anticipatory bail. So, he had moved to the Supreme Court, and today, the court has granted him four weeks' protection from arrest in one of the cases related to the porn film racket. The top court has issued notice to the Maharashtra government on a petition filed by Kundra seeking anticipatory bail. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty REACTS to sister Shamita's decision to NOT talk to mother Sunanda and save the prize money from getting cut

Raj had first sought anticipatory bail from the session court but didn't get any relief. Later, he moved to the Bombay High Court claiming that he was allegedly framed. Raj in his petition before the High Court said that the videos, although erotic, did not have any pornographic content. The businessman also claimed that he was not involved in the making or broadcasting of such videos. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's haldi was like a Bollywood movie, Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour takes off with a bang and more

When Raj was arrested in July, Shilpa had not given any statement about it. However, in August the actress had shared her statement on social media which read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary." Also Read - Da-Bangg tour: Salman rekindles his 90s magic as thousands flock Riyadh Boulevard to catch the superstar and his troupe perform – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she further wrote.