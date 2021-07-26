Raj Kundra porn films case: Trouble mounts for Shilpa Shetty's husband as four employees likely to turn witnesses

Raj Kundra's judicial custody has been extended till tomorrow. In the mean time, troubles do not seem to be ending for the entrepreneur. As per a report in News18, Raj Kundra's four employees from Viaan Industries are now likely to turn key witnesses for the state. He is being held for the alleged illegal production of adult films in the country. The movies were aired on Hotshots application. News18 has cited sources from the CBI and also said that Raj Kundra is not co-operating with the cops as expected. The matter is being investigated on a full-blown level. It seems the four witnesses and Raj Kundra will be interrogated together. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty under radar: After rigorous interrogation, Crime Branch to get cloning of actress' phone; probe her and Raj Kundra's joint bank accounts

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been investigating this case since a while. One of the first to be arrested was Gehna Vashisht. They had dived into an adult films case and were led to Raj Kundra and his company. Production of pornographic content is illegal in India. They were accused of producing and uploading adult content on the net via the Hotshots app. Poonam Pandey also spoke about how she was threatened by the employees. It seems they leaked her credentials on social media. As of now, Raj Kundra and his associate who looked after the tech department are now in police custody.

Several raids have also happened at the residence of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. It seems they had an argument when he was brought home by the cops. The lady has defended him saying that he makes erotica content and not porn. Raj Kundra's lawyer, Subhash Jadhav said, "Raj Kundra's arrest is illegal. There is not a single video which can be called pornographic. A 4000 page charge sheet has been filed but the police were not even able to point out any sexually explicit act in the video which demonstrated illegality under section 67a. Rest of the section applied are bailable. The Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds."