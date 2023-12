Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra ruled the headlines last year as his name got attached to a pornography case. In September 2021, he was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing adult films. Raj Kundra was in jail for almost two months before the court granted him anticipatory bail. It has been two years since then but the case is still ongoing. A recent update revealed that the Enforcement Directorate has not found any direct link between Raj Kundra and the pornography racket. ED had been investigating a money laundering case and no direct link has been found with Raj Kundra. Also Read - Raj Kundra's lawyer shares a big statement in pornography case; reveals prosecution is intentionally delaying proceedings

Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for all celebrity news and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra takes a dig at Karan Johar; says ‘Kisika bhala nahi hua hai waha jaake’

All about Raj Kundra's pornography case

As per the latest reports, a UK-based company called Kenrin is currently under the radar of the ED in this money laundering case. Kenrin seems to have many more shell companies which are also under investigation. A report in FirstPost reveals that Raj Kundra's brother-in-law is the owner of Kenrin and is also the promoter of HotShot app. As per the report, sources in ED reveal that Saurabh Kushwah, CEO of Arms Prime Media Limited, approached Raj Kundra for an association and to invest in the company. Their association is said to have ended in the year 2019 itself. As per a supplementary charge sheet, Raj Kundra was named as a 'main facilitator' in the case. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty stuns in a red hot fusion outfit, her expressions are to die for

Trending Now

Here's a video of mask man Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra opened up on his time in jail

Recently, before the release of his movie, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra opened up on his jail time. During a promotional event, he spoke about how he felt like writing a book on how he spent time in jail but it was his friend who suggested that he should make a movie and even act in it. He was quoted saying, "More than a legal trial, the media trial hurt me after all the controversy which happened, I was misunderstood, and I was heartbroken by it. My family was dragged and pulled down which was unfair to them." Calling himself a 'victim of the system', he said that he wore a mask in order to give it back to all those who had wronged him.