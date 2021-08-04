Raj Kundra pornography case: Gehana Vasisth goes n*de on Instagram live to prove it’s not porn – watch video

The Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth, who recently got embroiled in the controversy of Raj Kundra pornography case, where she defended 's husband and said that their content is not porn, has crossed the line to prove her point. She went nude on her Instagram live and kept such an angle where she could hide her upper half of the body and the rest was hid by her hair and head. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Police investigating Kundra's links to other alleged porn apps besides Hotshots – deets inside

The actress said, "Aur jo mere baki videos hai, jisme maine kapde pehne hai, use bhi p*rn me count kar rahe hai! Abhi I'm not wearing a single cloth. Aur jo mere baki shoots hai, jisme mai sare kapde pehenke baithi hu, fir bhi saare keh rahe ki p*rn shoot kia. Matlab hypocrisy ki had hai, haa?" She captioned the video, "without cloth live m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a p*rn but when I wear all the clothes, some ppl claim porn height of hypocrisy #gehanavasisth #reels ##rajkundra #rajkundraarrested #shilpashetty".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gehana Vasisth (@gehana_vasisth)

In one of the interviews, Gehana revealed that a few days before Raj Kundra's arrest, he was discussing scripts with her and was even planning to cast his sister-in-law actress for it. She also claimed that she was supposed to direct these films. After his arrest, Mumbai police released a statement, which reads, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this”.