Raj Kundra pornography case: Hansal Mehta stands by Shilpa Shetty; says, ‘Leave her alone and let the law decide?’

Director has come out in support of after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police for allegedly producing porn films. As you might be aware, Shilpa has already been questioned twice by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with the case.

The Scam 1992 maker took to Twitter and wrote, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out". He added, "This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done."

He also said, "This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgment, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence."

In her suit, the actress had accused media of "false reporting and maligning her image." She requested court to issue a "permanent and mandatory injunction restraining the defendants, (themselves and through their servants, agents, assigns and/or any person claiming by or through them) from making and/or publishing and/or reproducing and/or circulating and/or speaking and/or communicating, any derogatory and defamatory statements."

Yesterday, Justice Gautam S Patel spoke in the hearing of the Rs 25 crore defamation suit filed by Shilpa for breaching her privacy in connection with husband Raj’s arrest in the pornography case. He said "The line between freedom of press & right to privacy will have to be balanced. It is possible that freedom of speech may have to be narrowly tailored. But it is not possible to ignore the constitutional pinning of privacy nor to say that if a person is a public figure, that person is deemed to have sacrificed his right to privacy."