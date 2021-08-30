In the last month, we saw actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra getting arrested for producing pornographic content and distributing it through applications. Since that phase, we saw Sherlyn Chopra making several allegations against the businessman. She allegedly said that Raj earlier wanted to make videos on the concept of glamour but later shifted nudity and semi-nudity. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty vows to not let the on-going Raj Kundra pornography case dent her spirit! Here's how – view pic

Now, Sherlyn has shared a two-minute video on her social media account, where she questioned the statement made by Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer and requested to show sympathy towards helpless girls. She said, "You expressed that you bow down to all those women who bravely face all the challenges of life, does that also include those helpless victims who courageously recorded their statements at different police stations?"

Sherlyn went on to add that Shilpa's fans harassed her on social media and said, "These days whenever I post anything on social media, your followers troll me saying that my pictures are photoshopped. But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much educated than you, me and your followers. They know how to get into the details. Also, a few days ago I read you post about faith, which made me feel very good. I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread light even in the most hopeless situations. I request you, that being a female, please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls, who have been urging for justice. They have complete faith in the law of the land." Well, it will be interesting to whether Shilpa replies to Sherlyn's request or not.

