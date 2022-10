Raj Kundra pleads to CBI claiming he is innocent, and the truth will come out soon. The businessman and the Bollywood actress 's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case and left everyone shell shocked. Shilpa became the meme fest soon after Raj Kundra's arrest, however, she held strong. After four weeks the businessman was out from jail on bail and since then been on a silent protest against the media as he claims they spoiling his image through the trial. And now almost a year after his arrest he has written to CBI on the Twitter pleading of being innocent. He took to his Twitter and wrote a letter to the central agency about being innocent that reads, "A handful of corrupt individuals spoil the name of the whole organisation. It’s just a matter of time now! #CBI #Enquiry #mediatrial #truth #corruption". Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Raj Kundra in talks with the makers; charging this whopping amount to show his REAL side to the world? [Exclusive]

As per reports Raj Kundra has claimed that he has been framed in the market by the senior officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch and has even requested a detailed investigation in this case. In his letter, Raj has alleged that he has been silenced for almost 365 days and ripped apart through the media trail and spent 63 days in jail and only seeks justice which he is sure he will get and even demanded an investigation against these officers further.

Raj Kundra was reportedly involved in an adult film making however his lawyer claimed that it cannot be counted as pornography and he was released on the basis of the same. It was the toughest time for Shilpa as she has her kids to look after and was fighting all alone. But she rose like a phoenix, came back on the sets and today she is shining like never before. However fans miss the old Raj Kundra who was funny and witty and his posts on Instagram kept his fans entertained.