Shilpa Shetty's recent statement on husband Raj Kundra's case has grabbed all the attention. The property cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has filed a supplementary charge sheet involving Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in connection to the pornographic case. It is believed that the charge sheet is 1,500 pages and includes statements of 43 witnesses including that of Raj Kundra's wife actress Shilpa Shetty. In the charge sheet, Shilpa reportedly said, "Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

This statement has made people think a lot. Yes, this statement looks like Shilpa Shetty is all set to move on without Raj Kundra in her life. There have been rumours recently that Shilpa wants to break all ties with Raj Kundra and keep herself away from this case. Shilpa Shetty's statement that she wasn't aware of what Raj was up to sounds weird. It is hard to believe that a wife never knew what business her husband does. It looks like she wants to keep her name away from this case and hence is even ready to break all ties with her husband. Her statements also make people believe that she wants her image to be clean for her children.

Shilpa Shetty is back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and recently also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her kids. She was spotted doing the Ganpati visarjan with her family, making a clear and strong statement of fortitude that her life will neither be dictated by outside noise nor the actions of her near and dear ones. Well, it will be interesting to see what turns will the case take now.