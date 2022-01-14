Raj Kundra RETURNS to Instagram with zero posts; not even following Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan

Businessman Raj Kundra has returned to Instagram after he had deactivated his social media accounts right after getting bail after spending two months in jail in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai Police in the porn film racket case. Though Raj has come back on social media, his actions indicate that he is still not ready to face the virtual world. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty's old video goes VIRAL; netziens call out her rude behavior

Raj has kept his Instagram public but he has kept zero posts on his profile. He isn't even following his wife or son Viaan on Instagram. He is following only one Instagram account, which is Bastian Restaurant, that he and Shilpa had unveiled in 2020. He seems to have retained his followers. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry, Jacqueline Fernandez, you're expecting 'understanding' from a world that believes 'it's always the woman's fault'

Not long ago, Shilpa had shared a post on making mistakes. "If I had my life to live again, I’d make the same mistakes, only sooner.” The other part of the book reads, “Mistakes can make us more interesting than the things we do right. We may cause pain to ourselves or others, hamper our professional progress, or just plain embarrass ourselves. But, oh! what we learn from our mistakes". I don’t seek out to make mistakes but I make them anyway. But I have to admit, now that some time has gone by, some of my mistakes have been a lot of fun.” Shilpa added the caption with, “Mistakes were made” and “No regrets” stickers on the photo.

Recently, Shilpa and Raj visited Shirdi to seek Sai Baba's blessings in the first week of New Year 2022. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video of her praying to Sai Baba along with her husband Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case and ever since his bail, he has been visiting all the holy places along with his wife Shilpa. The business has said that he has never been involved in adult filmmaking and has been the target of a witch hunt.