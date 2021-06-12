Raj Kundra REVEALS his mother had caught his ex-wife and his sister’s husband red handed in compromising situations many times

Raj Kundra has now opened up about his divorce and revealed some shocking details about his ex-wife who was apparently cheating on him with his sister's husband. His shocking revelation came after a throwback video of his ex-wife Kavita accusing Shilpa Shetty of breaking their marriage had resurfaced on the internet.