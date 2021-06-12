Raj Kundra SLAMS ex-wife Kavita for blaming Shilpa Shetty for their DIVORCE; shares shocking details of her AFFAIR

Businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra has reacted to an old video of ex-wife Kavita, who blamed Shilpa Shetty for their split. Raj denied all the allegations and opened up on his divorce by sharing some shocking revelations. Talking to PinkVilla, Raj said, “It’s saddening a few days after my wife’s birthday, 11-year-old news goes viral again bringing up a half-baked story and forever trying to malign us. There is obviously some agenda. I have maintained my silence for 12 years but enough is enough now." Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know birthday boy Ram Kapoor was Smriti Irani's co-star in THIS Ekta Kapoor show?

He said that she is blaming for Shilpa for her broken marriage when she herself is the reason for it. He also went to to reveal Kavita had an alleged affair with his brother-in-law and asserted, "She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down. She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today."

Recalling the incident of discovering the messages, which Kavita had sent to his brother-in-law at that time, he added, "I recall how heartbroken I was and how I cried and cried thinking about what I had done to deserve this. I called and told my pregnant sister the phone number was Kavita's second secret phone and that I was going to drop her at her house and that was the end for me she could decide what she wanted to do."