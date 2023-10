Raj Kundra is making headlines after he shared a post on Twitter that sparked his separation rumours with his wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. On his Twitter he wrote," We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period". This was shared by Raj Kundra at 12 am in the midnight and it spread like a wildfire. The actress husband left many shocked with his separation post. There are many who are also slamming the businessman turned actor to get so low for publicity for his debut film UT 69 that is a story of his horrific journey in jail. Also Read - Urfi Javed slams Raj Kundra, calls him po*n king; a look at her nasty fights with celebs over her clothes

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period ?? — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly being involved in porn filmmaking as he spent more than 3 months in the jail and after being out he turned into a mask man and his face from the media. And today he has come out of that mask and made a from turning into mask man to Raj Kundra. While talking about this post of writing we are separated it hasn't been clear if the couple is actually getting divorced. Fans are calling it lame gimmick. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra stuns with his remark on po*n scandal; ‘Mera kaam hamesha kapde...’

Shilpa Shetty supported Raj Kundra to make a film on his journey. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra will not star in movie about his time in jail; THIS Lock Upp star to make an appearance

Talking about Shilpa's reaction on making a film, Raj in his press conference had said, "I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn’t get made."Raj added that how Shilpa was very supportive and asked him, "Tu acting kar lega (will you be able to act)?’ I told her that I will be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail".

This separation post of Raj is indeed bitter in taste for his fans and netizens as well if it is a publicity stunt.