Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested last year in an alleged porn film case. Since then, he hides his from the paparazzi and avoids getting clicked. He is mostly seen wearing zip-up jackets with masks which hide his face totally. Today, Shilpa and Raj stepped out for a party and while the latter was wearing a suit, he had a glass mask on his face. The paparazzi requested him to stop and pose with Shilpa, but came out of the car and walked inside the venue. Check out the video below…

In the video, we can also see that Shilpa laughs and says, "Chale Gaye". Well, netizens are trolling Raj for wearing the mask and for his behaviour towards paps.

A netizen commented, "Attitude dekho isko jail me hona chahiye gandagi." Another Instagram user wrote, "Ab ky ye puri umr aise hi muh chupaege." One more netizen wrote, "Jab muh dikhane layak nhi rehe to q nikalte h bahar ghar me bethe raho na."

Well, the paparazzi can only hope that soon Raj decides not to wear a mask, and they get to click his pictures with his face visible in them.

Meanwhile, talking about ’s movies, the actress made her big screen comeback this year with Nikamma. While Shilpa’s performance in it was appreciated, the film received mostly negative reviews, and it was a disaster at the box office.

The actress now has a film titled Sukhee lined up. It is not yet known whether the film will release in theatres or it will get an OTT release. Shilpa will also be seen in ’s web series Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.