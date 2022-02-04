Raj Kundra transfers properties worth Rs. 38.5 crore to wife Shilpa Shetty – Read Deets

’s husband Raj Kundra was in the news last year for an alleged porn film case. The businessman was arrested for his alleged involvement in making and distributing pornographic films. He is in is currently out on a bail, and recently, also made a public appearance with his wife Shilpa Shetty at ’s birthday bash. Well now, Raj and Shilpa have made it to the headlines once again as reportedly, the former has transferred properties worth Rs. 38.5 crore to the actress. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn case: Sherlyn Chopra gets arrest protection from Supreme Court – deets inside

According to Zapkey.com, Raj has transferred the entire first floor of a building with five flats and their Juhu sea-facing bungalow to Shilpa. It is also said that the actress paid a duty of 1.9 crores on the transfer deed. Reportedly, the house is 5995 square feet and the transfer of property was valued at the current rate of Rs. 65,000 per sq ft. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty in no MOOD to forget Tejasswi Prakash's age-shaming and derogatory comments? This is what she said

Meanwhile, Raj and Shilpa were trolled for their public appearance at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash. While leaving the party, the couple walked out hand in hand, and netizens had some really mean things to say about them. Also Read - Shamita Shetty FINALLY opens up about Raj Kundra's porn controversy; shares the one thing she regrets the most

, who was also at the party, had posted a video on Instagram in which Raj Kundra was all praises her. He said, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her, she stood for what’s right.” He also said ‘thank you’ to Rakhi. For the uninitiated, during Raj’s arrest when Bollywood celebs decided to not speak about it, it was Rakhi who supported Raj and Shilpa at that time.

Well, Rakhi and Shamita were seen together in Bigg Boss 15. While sometimes they fought with each other, sometimes they supported each other.