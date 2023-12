Raj Kundra has been in the news ever since his pornography case came out in 2021. His wife, Shilpa Shetty has always been with him. The pornography case is still the talk of the town. Raj Kundra was arrested on charges related to the production of pornographic content but he was granted bail later. However, the legal proceedings are still going on since 2021. He has still not got the clean chit. Now, his advocate has released a new and shocking statement in this pornography case. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra takes a dig at Karan Johar; says ‘Kisika bhala nahi hua hai waha jaake’

Raj Kundra's lawyer, Prashant Patil has shared a statement where he spoke about the prolonged judicial proceedings against his client. He shared that they have been consistently requesting the prosecution for an expedited legal process. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty stuns in a red hot fusion outfit, her expressions are to die for

Raj Kundra's lawyer shares a shocking statement

Prashant Patil's statement read, "However, the records of the case clearly show that the prosecution is intentionally delaying the judicial proceedings for reasons best known to them. This has infringed the Fundamental Right of my client Mr Raj Kundra." He further added that it seems there is no prima facie case against Mr Raj Kundra, and this is the reason the prosecution is seeking repeated adjournments. Also Read - Raj Kundra sparks divorce rumours with wife Shilpa Shetty after his post ‘We are separated’, gets slammed

Trending Now

He added that such intentional conduct of the prosecution is contributing to the significant backlog of pending matters in the country. He said that such delays are causing suffering of innocent individuals who are deprived of a fair trial.

Raj Kundra's lawyer says that the prosecution is giving lame excuses

He said that all the agencies want to make allegations and conduct media trails but when it comes to evidence before courts, there are only lame excuses and adjournments. A part of his statement also said that Raj Kundra is now forced to endure the consequences of what he described as a high-handed prosecution, with the prospect of waiting for justice seemingly indefinitely.

He also shared Raj Kundra is under a legal advice to move a criminal Writ Petition before Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking expeditious trial.

A look at Raj Kundra's video from UT 69 launch event

Raj Kundra's film

Recently, on November 3, we saw Raj Kundra's film UT 69 releasing. The is directed by Shahnawaz Ali and is about Raj Kundra's imprisonment period and his struggles in jail.