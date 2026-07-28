Raja Chaudhary's SHOCKING claims about Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan: 'She was staying in his house'

Raja Chaudhary has once again spoken about his past allegations involving ex-wife Shweta Tiwari and actor Cezanne Khan, recalling an alleged phone conversation in which Cezanne reportedly called him Shweta's "unpaid boy."

Raja Chaudhary's SHOCKING claims about Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan: 'She was staying in his house'

Raja Chaudhary recently opened up again about his rocky marriage with Shweta Tiwari, and he didn't hold back on his old allegations about her relationship with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Cezanne Khan. On Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Raja said all those doubts weren’t just in his head, he claims he actually saw enough himself during their time together to feel something was off. He even described a confrontation with Cezanne that, for him, left a pretty deep mark.

When asked about his earlier accusations, Raja stuck to his story, he believed Shweta was seeing other people during their marriage, and the things he noticed back then only made him more suspicious. For example, he says Shweta often stayed at Cezanne's place while working, and a mutual friend supposedly confirmed that they spent time together outside of work. Raja shared that at one point, he called Cezanne directly and asked why he was interfering with his family. According to Raja, Cezanne brushed off his complaint and hit back, saying Shweta had “always been with him," even calling Raja her "unpaid boy.” Raja says Cezanne told him to come to his house if he was gutsy enough.

As for Shweta, Raja claims she always denied having anything more than friendship with Cezanne but Raja isn’t buying it, he recounted several moments he says made him sure there was more going on. One story involved Shweta telling him she was out shooting, but when he dropped by the set to grab something from her car, she was nowhere to be found. He says she showed up later in Cezanne’s car, with her driver following them. Another time, he says she claimed she had a dubbing session, but when he tried to surprise her at the studio, people there said nothing was scheduled that day. For Raja, these moments just added up and convinced him she wasn’t straight with him during their marriage.

By the end of the podcast, Raja admitted the whole thing left him pretty battered emotionally. It took him years to get past those memories. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary married back in 1998 and have a daughter, Palak Tiwari. Their marriage ended after Shweta accused Raja of domestic abuse, with their divorce finalized in 2012. So far, neither Shweta nor Cezanne has said anything about Raja's latest round of claims.

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