Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh starrer set to become BIGGEST Marathi opener ever

Raja Shivaji box office collection: Raja Shivaji collected Rs 1.59 crore net on Day 1 so far and is heading for a record Marathi opening. Riteish Deshmukh's film also created history with massive advance bookings.

Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 1: The film Raja Shivaji, which is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and stars him as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is on its way to smashing box office records. According to early box office reports, the Marathi movie may have a record launch due to the high pre-booking patterns. The Marathi version of the movie has already made Rs 3 crore in pre-sales for Day 1, according to Sacnilk, with blocked seats. According to the report, the ultimate advance estimates might rise significantly higher at the current rate, especially in the Maharashtra belt.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1

As of Day 1, Raja Shivaji is currently running across 1,265 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.59 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1.88 crore and total India net to Rs 1.59 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

The Hindi and Telugu versions would be crucial in helping the movie surpass the Rs 10 crore threshold if it were to have a double-digit start. Maharashtra is anticipated to provide most of the film's revenue despite its multilingual distribution plan. According to trade reports, the movie's May 1 release on the Maharashtra Day holiday may result in increased attendance, which might lead to a successful opening day performance.

The Hindi version of Raja Shivaji would need to surpass expectations in order to have a double-digit net opening.

Raja Shivaji becomes biggest opener for Marathi film

Even before it hit the big screens, Raja Shivaji made box office history. Based just on advance reservations, the movie had the largest opening ever for a Marathi film, paving the way for a huge success.

Raja Shivaji concluded its advance booking at 5.14 crore gross (excluding block seats), including a record 4.25 crore gross (3.60 crore net) for the original Marathi version alone. This is a historic figure for the industry, and the picture easily leads the way in terms of opening day receipts among Marathi movies.

Raja Shivaji cast

The film has a strong cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan's fiery cameo is the icing on the cake.

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