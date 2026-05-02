Raja Shivaji Box Office collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama BEATS Manikarnika, earns Rs 11 crore

Raja Shivaji collected 11.70 crore net on Day 1, surpassing Manikarnika's opening. Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama saw stronger response in Marathi than Hindi.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Raja Shivaji, which Riteish Deshmukh co-wrote, directed, and starred in, debuted on theatres on May 1. The opening collection of Krish and Kangana Ranaut's historical drama film Manikarnika has been surpassed by the Hindi-Marathi blockbuster starring Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and others.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1

Raja Shivaji made Rs 11.70 crore net on its first day in India, according to the trade website Sacnilk. With an aggregate 32% occupancy, the movie performed better in Marathi than in Hindi. In Marathi and Hindi, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 8.75 crore and Rs 2.95 crore, respectively. The movie had a respectable start, but it's unclear how it will perform in the days ahead and whether it will see an increase, particularly as the weekend draws near.

Raja Shivaji beats Manikarnika

This indicates that Raja Shivaji has surpassed Manikarnika's (2019) opening-day earnings of Rs 8.75 crore. For comparison, other historical dramas such as Tanhaji (2020), starring Om Raut and Ajay Devgn, brought in Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day, while Chhaava (2025), starring Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal, brought in Rs 33.50 crore.

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About Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh co-wrote and directed Raja Shivaji, which is based on the life of Shivaji, the Maratha Empire's founder. Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia D'Souza are the producers. In it, Riteish and Genelia play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, respectively. Rahyl and Riaan, their sons, portrayed young Shivaji. Important parts are also played by Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. At Rs 100 crore, the movie is allegedly the most costly Marathi film ever produced. It was also released in Hindi, with mediocre reviews.

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