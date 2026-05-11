Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer's total India gross collection amounts to Rs...

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Raja Shivaji has been produced by JioStudios and Mumbai Film Company. Featuring Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar in key roles, the film has been doing well at box office. Read on to know its day 11 box office collection.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer's total India gross collection amounts to Rs...

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: The much-anticipated biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had hit theatres on May 1. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film features the actor in the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film revolves around the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king. Going by the box office collection, the film has been doing extremely well in Marathi market as compared to its Hindi version. Following a strong opening at the box office, the film witnessed an expected drop in earnings during the weekdays. However, on its second Sunday, the historical drama gained momentum and witnessed growth in earnings.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11 update

As reported by trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji is currently running across 204 shows on day 11. Its collection so far stands at Rs 0.01 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collections has amounted to Rs 81.01 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 68.26 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10 update

As reported by Sacnilk, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji had earned Rs 6.80 crore on day 10. It did show a growth in earnings on Sunday. On day 9, the film had collected Rs 5.69 crore. For the unversed the film had earned Rs 11.35 crore on its opening day. The film had witnessed a dip in earnings during the weekdays, and managed to collect Rs 5.60 crore on first Monday. On first Tuesday and Wednesday, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 4.90 crore and Rs 4.25 crore, respectively.

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Raja Shivaji's budget

As soon as the film had hit theatres released, rumours of its budget started going viral. Media reports had suggested that Raja Shivaji was made on a budget of whopping Rs 100 crore. However, in a recent interview, Riteish dismissed these reports and suggested that only producers were aware of the real budget. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Riteish said that the last thing filmmakers should do is talk about the film's budget because it doesn't impact anything. The Raja Shivaji actor further mentioned that conversations around star fees and film budgets have unnecessarily emerged important to movie culture.

Know more about Raja Shivaji

Besides Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte in key roles. For many, the key highlight of the film was Salman Khan's special appearance, which was an instant hit with the viewers.

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