Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic earns Rs 18.50 crore in second weekend, eyes Rs 100 crore milestone

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Raja Shivaji has been produced by JioStudios and Mumbai Film Company. Has the film - that features Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt in key roles - been performing well at box office. Read on to know.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic earns Rs 18.50 crore in second weekend, eyes Rs 100 crore milestone

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: The much-awaited biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had released over 11 days back on May 1. The film - which features Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has also been directed by the actor himself. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film delves deeper into the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king. If the box office collection has to go by, the film managed to rake in the moolah in Marathi market as compared to its Hindi version. It witnessed a strong opening at the box office, but the collection dropped during the weekdays. Read on to know about its collection on day 11.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11 update

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji, the film witnessed a drop in its collection on day 11. On day 11, the film could collect Rs 2.40 crore at the box office. Compared to other days, Raja Shivaji’s earnings on Monday dipped by 64.7 per cent. After Monday, the film managed to cross the Rs 70 crore mark. It was able to collect Rs 70.65 crore in India. The film's gross collection stood at Rs 83.80 crore. While its Hindi version earned Rs 50 lakh with about 9 per cent occupancy, its Marathi version could only rake in Rs 1.90 crore and featured 23 per cent occupancy. During the second weekend, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 15.60 crore. However, the collections further dipped on Monday. After witnessing these numbers, the film's journey to the bigger collection at the box office doesn't look easy. In the Marathi version, Raja Shivaji has been a clear winner.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10 update

As reported by Sacnilk, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji made Rs 6.80 crore on day 10. It did show an increase in earnings on Sunday. On day 9, the film could earn Rs 5.69 crore. For the unversed, the film had raked in Rs 11.35 crore on its opening day. The film's earnings dropped during the weekdays, and managed to collect Rs 5.60 crore on first Monday. On first Tuesday and Wednesday, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 4.90 crore and Rs 4.25 crore, respectively.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to reports about his fees for Raja Shivaji

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his thoughts on reports about the fee he and his co-stars allegedly demanded for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, and said such claims are false.

In a recent chat, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that actors are willing to reduce or waive their fees if they believe in a vision. “In today’s day and age, there are all these reels where people talk about facts and figures,” he said. He added, “The media loves to talk about an actor or an actress charging so much money and demanding for these many vans but at the end of the day, it’s an art form that starts from the heart. We’ve no problems waiving anything off if we believe in something. It’s not a transaction. It’s an emotional transaction. You’ve to be inspired. That’s how art starts.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

