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Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 13: Riteish Deshmukh’s epic continues strong run despite weekday dip

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh continues its successful box office run, crossing Rs 75 crore net in India within 13 days while maintaining a strong hold in Maharashtra.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 14, 2026 6:31 AM IST
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Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 13: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji hit theatres on May 1 with massive expectations, and it certainly didn’t disappoint in the beginning. The much-awaited Marathi film opened to a thunderous response, delivering one of the biggest opening days ever for a Marathi movie. It carried decent momentum through the first week, but like most films, it saw an expected drop in its second week as the initial hype settled.

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Raja Shivaji box office collection

The movie has clearly done much better in the Marathi belt compared to its Hindi version, which is no surprise given the strong cultural connect with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s story. According to the latest Sacnilk report, Raja Shivaji collected ₹1.90 crore on its second Wednesday. That brings its total India net collection to ₹75.05 crore so far.

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For context, the film opened with a strong ₹11.35 crore, followed by ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday. It wrapped up its first week with a healthy ₹52.65 crore. On the second Sunday, it managed a slight pickup of ₹6.80 crore, showing that audiences are still showing up, especially in Maharashtra.

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About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself. It is produced by his wife Genelia D’Souza along with Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte in key roles. Riteish and Genelia play the central characters, while their son Rahyl makes his acting debut as young Shivaji — a touching family moment that has been widely appreciated.

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A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

One of the biggest talking points has been Salman Khan’s special appearance, which has received loud cheers and strong reactions inside theatres. The film is a grand historical action drama based on the life and legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

After the release, Riteish took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt video requesting fans not to share clips or post spoilers from the film so that others can enjoy the big-screen experience fully.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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