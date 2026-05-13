Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 13: Riteish Deshmukh's film continues its DREAM RUN, can it beat Sairat?

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh continues its blockbuster run at the box office, earning over Rs 86 crore worldwide in 13 days and inching closer to becoming one of the highest-grossing Marathi films ever.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 13: Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, is continuing its box office success. The historical epic, which is now in its second week in theatres, is gradually finding its way into the record books. According to a box office report on Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 20 crore in its second week and is currently on track to become one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. The film earned an estimated Rs 2.50 crore during its 12-day run at the box office. This was an estimated Rs 10 lakh gain over the box office earnings received on Monday, with the film earning an estimated Rs 2.40 crore following a successful second weekend.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 13

As of Day 13, Raja Shivaji is currently running across 438 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.02 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 86.68 crore and total India net to Rs 73.17 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

The movie made Rs 52.65 crore in its first week of release and it has continued to do well in its second week, with receipts already hitting Rs 20.5 crore. The latest trade estimates indicate that the movie has generated net revenues of Rs 73.15 crore through its 60,155 presentations.

Raja Shivaji worldwide collection

The movie Raja Shivaji achieved its first financial success when it earned Rs 86.65 crore in worldwide box office revenue within 12 days after its release in theatres.

Raja Shivaji has achieved great success, which brings it closer to becoming the second most successful Marathi film in history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Can Raja Shivaji beat Sairat?

Sairat remains the top-grossing Marathi film because it has generated almost Rs 110 crore at the box office as of May 2026. The current box office performance of Raja Shivaji indicates that it will soon challenge existing financial records according to trade sources. The movie is expected to achieve greater box office success than Baipan Bhaari Deva, which earned between Rs 90 crore and Rs 92 crore in worldwide revenue.

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