Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh's epic becomes second highest-grossing Marathi film, BEATS Baipan Bhari Deva

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh has crossed Rs 76 crore net in India, becoming the second highest-grossing Marathi film ever and moving closer to Sairat's long-standing box office record.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic earns Rs 18.50 crore in second weekend, eyes Rs 100 crore milestone

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji has been doing steady business at the box office since its release on May 1. The film, which he wrote, directed, and also stars in, has crossed the ₹75 crore mark in India within just two weeks — a solid achievement for a bilingual Marathi-Hindi project.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹1.39 crore net on its second Thursday (Day 14), taking its total domestic net collection to ₹76.44 crore. After a strong first week of ₹52.65 crore, the film saw the expected slowdown but still showed some life over the second weekend. It earned ₹3.20 crore on Friday, followed by ₹5.60 crore on Saturday and ₹6.80 crore on Sunday. The weekdays were more modest- ₹2.40 crore on Monday, ₹2.50 crore on Tuesday, and ₹1.90 crore on Wednesday.

As expected, Raja Shivaji is performing much better in Marathi circuits than in Hindi. In fact, it has now become the second highest-grossing Marathi film ever, comfortably crossing Baipan Bhari Deva (₹76.28 crore) but still short of the all-time record holder Sairat (₹80.98 crore).

About Raja Shivaji

The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Riteish and Genelia, it features a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. It tells the story of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

In a conversation with PTI, Riteish spoke warmly about the iconic king, calling him his childhood superhero whose inspiring legacy has been passed down through generations in his family. The film’s respectful treatment of the subject and strong Marathi connect seem to be working well with audiences.

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