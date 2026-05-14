Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 14: Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic nears Rsa 90 crore

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh continues its steady box office run, nearing the Rs 90 crore mark in India as the historical epic enters its third week in theatres.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 14: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama has wrapped up 13 days in theatres and is now into its third week. The film, which celebrates the bravery and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, got off to a strong start and has been holding up reasonably well in the domestic market, especially in Maharashtra.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 14

While it has seen the usual ups and downs that come after the first two weeks, Raja Shivaji is steadily inching closer to the Rs 90 crore net mark ahead of its third weekend. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected a very low ₹0.03 crore net on Day 14 (Thursday) from 427 shows. This takes its total India gross to ₹88.91 crore and India net collection to ₹75.08 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 13

On Day 13 (Wednesday), the film earned ₹1.90 crore net from 3,770 shows. That’s a 24% drop compared to Tuesday’s ₹2.50 crore. The numbers clearly show the expected weekday slowdown, but the movie is still managing to stay in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

About Raja Shivaji

Released in both Marathi and Hindi, Raja Shivaji has found stronger support in its original language. With just a little more push in the coming days, it looks quite likely to cross the Rs 90 crore net milestone before the weekend. Given its subject matter and the emotional connect with Marathi audiences, the film continues to draw decent footfalls where it matters most.

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