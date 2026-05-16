Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16: Riteish Deshmukh’s film EYES Rs 100 crore milestone; targets all-time Marathi record

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama continues its blockbuster run, nearing the all-time Marathi box office record while inching closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 16: Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, is turning out to be a game-changer for Marathi cinema. The historical action drama has been winning hearts with its strong storytelling and impressive performances, and it’s now on the verge of creating history at the box office.

On Day 15, the film collected around Rs 1.5 crore, which is a 28% drop from the Rs 2.1 crore it earned on the second Thursday. Even with the usual weekday dip, the numbers are holding up really well thanks to excellent word-of-mouth. In just two weeks, it has become the second-highest-grossing Marathi film ever.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 16

As of Day 16, early Sacnilk estimates show it picked up another Rs 0.25 crore net from 668 shows. This takes the total India net collection to Rs 78.65 crore and the gross to Rs 93.11 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji budget

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles, the film was made on a reported budget of ₹75 crore. It has already recovered its cost and registered profits of around ₹11.20 crore. To be officially called a hit, it needs to cross ₹150 crore. The bigger milestone, however, is just around the corner, Raja Shivaji is only ₹3.8 crore away from surpassing Sairat and becoming the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Can Raja Shivaji cross Rs 100 crore mark?

Once it crosses that mark, the next big target is the Rs 100 crore club, something no Marathi film has achieved yet. The cast also includes Jitendra Joshi, Mustaq Sheikh, Ashok Samarth, and others. There’s also a special cameo by Salman Khan as Jiva Mahala during the Battle of Pratapgad sequence, which has added to the buzz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Released on May 1, 2026, Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious project is proving that Marathi cinema can deliver big-screen entertainment on a grand scale. If the momentum continues, Raja Shivaji is all set to rewrite the records.

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