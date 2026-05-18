Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 17: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic crosses Rs 100 crore gross in India

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 17: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama crosses the Rs 100 crore mark in India, continuing its impressive third-week run with strong audience support and positive word-of-mouth.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 17: Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji is doing remarkably well even in its third week at the theatres. The film, which brings to life the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been earning steadily and has now crossed a major milestone.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 17

On Day 17 (third Sunday), the movie collected a solid Rs 3.45 crore across 2,223 shows. Out of this, the Marathi version gave a solid Rs 2.90 crore, while the Hindi one added Rs 0.55 crore. Because of this, the overall India gross has moved past the Rs 100 crore line, now sitting at Rs 100.07 crore, and the net collection stands at Rs 84.55 crore

The movie also had a heavy first week, raking in Rs 52.65 crore, and then it gathered another Rs 24.30 crore in the second week. This steady kind of run suggests that viewers, especially in Maharashtra, are still showing up in good numbers because of sharp word-of-mouth, plus Riteish’s standout lead performance, which really carries the whole thing forward

What makes Raja Shivaji special?

What makes Raja Shivaji even more special is that Riteish has not only acted in the film but has also written and directed it. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Amole Gupte, Jitendra Joshi, and others.

Interestingly, Riteish revealed in an interview that all the big actors worked for free in the film purely out of respect for the legendary Maharaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Released on May 1, 2026, Raja Shivaji is proving to be a proud moment for Marathi cinema. Crossing ₹100 crore in India is a huge achievement, and the film continues to show healthy trends even in its third week.

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