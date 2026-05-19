Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 18: Riteish Deshmukh’s film STORMS past Rs 105 crore worldwide, becomes major win in Marathi cinema

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 18: Riteish Deshmukh's film crossed Rs 100 crore in India and earned Rs 105.42 crore worldwide, continuing its strong theatrical run with steady audience support.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 18: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji continues to win hearts across the country even after completing two weeks in theatres. The historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been receiving strong love from audiences, especially in Maharashtra, and is maintaining a steady run at the box office.

The film has now crossed the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark in India and is showing no signs of slowing down completely. Despite getting fewer shows due to new releases hitting the screens, it is still drawing decent footfalls where it matters.

Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 18

On Day 18, Raja Shivaji collected an estimated Rs 1.15 crore net across 2,165 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 101.42 crore and India net to Rs 85.70 crore so far. The movie had a strong first week of Rs 52.65 crore, followed by another Rs 24.30 crore in its second week.

Raja Shivaji overseas collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 10 lakh on Day 18, pushing its international gross to Rs 4 crore. The current worldwide total stands at Rs 105.42 crore.

About Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh, who also wrote and directed the film, has been widely praised for his powerful performance as the legendary Maratha warrior king. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani,

Amole Gupte, Mohit Takalkar, Ashok Samarth, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Mustaq Sheikh in important roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Released on May 1, 2026, Raja Shivaji has become, in a kind of proud way, a real success for Marathi cinema on the national stage. And with the usual positive word of mouth, plus a strong emotional connect, it seems like the film will keep going with a respectable run through the coming weeks, even if people say it can slow down.

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