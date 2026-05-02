Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 2: Riteish Deshmukh starrer continues RECORD run, earns Rs 11 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection: Raja Shivaji collected 0.43 crore on Day 2 so far, taking its India net total to 11.78 crore. Riteish Deshmukh's film continues its strong run after a record Marathi opening.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2: The epic historical film Raja Shivaji, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saw a record-breaking opening in the Marathi language. It has also been released in Hindi. Ritesh Deshmukh's film Raja Shivaji sets a new record for Marathi cinema by earning over Rs 11 crore on its first day of release. Furthermore, Raja Shivaji has outperformed Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, another biography of the Queen of Jhansi, in terms of box office receipts. Let's have a look at how much the film earned on Day 2 (first Saturday).

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2

As of Day 2, Raja Shivaji is currently running across 974 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.43 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 14.01 crore and total India net to Rs 11.78 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Raja Shivaji made Rs 11.35 crore at the box office with 6,192 shows on Day 1, according to Sacnilk statistics. Despite having 1,941 shows, half of the 4,251 shows that were released in Hindi on the opening day, the Marathi language experienced the most demand, with a box office of Rs 8 crore and 68% occupancy.

With a 16% occupancy rate, the Hindi film brought in Rs 3.35 crore.

Raja Shivaji raises Marathi cinema’s ceiling

According to another Sacnilk report, the Marathi version of the movie, which has shown high occupancy in both multiplexes and single screens in Maharashtra, is mostly responsible for its remarkable start. Additionally, audiences have obviously responded favourably to Raja Shivaji's magnitude, theme, and mounting. With its debut, the movie has not only broken previous records but also increased the commercial ceiling for Marathi cinema, demonstrating that, with the correct combination of presentation and content, local productions can achieve blockbuster-level debuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is a 2026 Indian historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, inspired by the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande are the film's producers, working with Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Riteish Deshmukh plays the title character in the film, with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh playing other major roles.

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