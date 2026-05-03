Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's historical film stays STRONG after record opening, earns Rs 21 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama earned Rs 10.55 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 21.90 crore in two days.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2: The historical movie Raja Shivaji, which features Riteish Deshmukh, continued to perform well at the box office during its second day after achieving record-breaking first-day ticket sales. The film, which debuted with exceptional hopes, now ranks among the most successful opening films in Marathi cinema history. Despite a slight drop in earnings on Saturday, the film generated substantial revenue on its first day.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2

Raja Shivaji generated Rs 10.55 crore net revenue through 6,275 screenings, which took place throughout India according to Sacnilk. The first day collection of Rs 11.35 crore net showed a 7 percent decline which followed the standard pattern after a major film release. The film has now reached a total of Rs 21.90 crore in net collections across India while its gross earnings stand at Rs 26.06 crore after just two days.

The film attracted more viewers because it was shown in both Marathi and Hindi. The Marathi version achieved greater success on Day 2 by generating Rs 5.73 crore while the Hindi version brought in Rs 2.97 crore. The remaining collections came from other markets and formats.

Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din

Raja Shivaji faced competition from Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The box office battle between Raja Shivaji and Ek Din proved unsuccessful because Ek Din failed to attract audiences.

The Sunday box office results will determine whether the film increases its overall revenue through weekend audience growth. Raja Shivaji will have a successful first weekend if audiences continue to give positive feedback about the film.

More about Raja Shivaji

The film, which Riteish Deshmukh directed and starred in, was backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande produced the film. In the movie, Riteish plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Genelia plays Saibai. Their sons, Rahyl and Riaan, appear as young Shivaji in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The movie also features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte in important roles.

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