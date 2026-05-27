Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 27: Riteish Deshmukh's film REFUSES to slow down, crosses Rs 114 crore worldwide

Raja Shivaji continued its steady box office run on Day 27, adding fresh collections despite entering its fourth week, while Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic crossed 114 crore worldwide.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 27: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji is showing remarkable staying power at the box office. Even as it enters its fourth week, the film continues to add steady numbers, particularly in mass circuits and strong regional centres across Maharashtra. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹0.45 crore net on Day 26 from 834 shows. This takes its total India net collection to ₹92.90 crore, while the India gross now stands at ₹109.81 crore.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 27

On Day 27 (early estimates), it added another ₹0.06 crore net from 206 shows, pushing the India gross to ₹109.88 crore and net to ₹92.96 crore.

Despite being in the advanced stages of its theatrical run, Raja Shivaji has managed to maintain decent occupancy and consistent daily collections. The film’s strong emotional connect with Marathi audiences and its respectful portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continue to work in its favour.

Raja Shivaji worldwide collection

Overseas, the film has grossed ₹4.22 crore so far, taking its worldwide collection to ₹114.03 crore. While the daily numbers have naturally slowed down, the film is still adding to its tally without much trouble.

About Raja Shivaji

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. The ensemble crew features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and a handful of other notable faces, too.

After stacking up a bunch of Marathi milestones in the early weeks, Raja Shivaji is now drifting into the long haul part of its run. Since there’s no big rival showing up in its key territories and the viewers are keeping a steady kind of support, the movie should stay on track with a decent theatrical journey ahead.

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