Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic continues STRONG run after massive opening

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama earned Rs 0.32 crore in early trends, taking its India net total to Rs 22.22 crore after a strong opening weekend.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji kept up its solid momentum at the box office on its second day, even though the numbers dipped a bit from the impressive opening. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 10.55 crore nett on Saturday from over 6,275 shows. That takes its total domestic nett collection to Rs 21.9 crore so far.

The movie had made waves right from Friday, especially in the Marathi market where it broke records. The Hindi version also got off to a respectable start. Overall, the film has now grossed Rs 26.06 crore. The Marathi cut is clearly leading the charge, while the Hindi one is holding its own in a more competitive space.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3

Early figures from Sacnilk show that on Day 3, the movie played in 388 shows and added another Rs 0.32 crore nett. That pushes the total India gross to around Rs 26.44 crore and the net to Rs 22.22 crore. Final numbers for the day are still coming in.

Raja Shivaji theatre occupancy on Satuday

On Saturday itself, the Hindi version contributed roughly Rs 3.40 crore, while the Marathi version brought in a stronger Rs 7.15 crore. The difference in audience turnout was quite noticeable. The Hindi version ran in 3,041 shows but managed only about 20.46% occupancy. In contrast, the Marathi version enjoyed a healthy 55.71% occupancy, showing how well it’s connecting with local audiences.

About Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh not only stars in the film but has also directed it. Raja Shivaji celebrates the courage and legacy of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The big-screen retelling seems to have struck a chord, particularly with Marathi viewers who turned up in good numbers for the opening weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The film has a massive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. There’s also a special cameo by Salman Khan that has added to the buzz.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is a large-scale period drama that mixes action, emotion, and history. After a strong start, the coming days will be crucial to see how well it holds its ground, especially as newer releases approach. So far, though, it’s proving to be a winner in its home territory.

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