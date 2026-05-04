Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh starrer sees STEADY growth, earns over...

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Historical drama Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, had hit theatres on May 1. The film was successful in opening to a strong response at the box office. As reported by the popular trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has raked in Rs 11.35 crore in India on its opening day - both in Hindi and Marathi. In Marathi, the film earned Rs 8 crore. Its Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore. On its release day, the film was given about 6000 shows. While the 1900 Marathi shows witnessed an occupancy of 68 per cent, its 4200 Hindi shows recorded an occupancy of around 16 per cent. Read on to know who it performed on its first Sunday.

Raja Shivaji box office update

Going by the latest update of Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 10.43 crore on first Sunday. Its collection was almost the same as it earned on Saturday, which amounted to Rs 10.55 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 37.48 crore and the total India net to Rs 32.33 crore.

How was Salman Khan roped in for Raja Shivaji?

In a Marathi interview as quoted by Mid-Day, Riteish said, “When I did Lai Bhaari, Salman Khan was in it. At the time, he requested, ‘I want to do a scene.’ When I was working on Ved, I called him and said, ‘Brother, I want to meet you.’ He said, ‘Done!’ I said, ‘When?’ He said, ‘For which role do you want to meet? It’s done.’ But, when it came to Raja Shivaji, Riteish said he never approach Salman Khan but the superstar insisted on being a part of the film.

Why did Riteish, Genelia cry during Raja Shivaji trailer launch?

Know more about Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji features an interesting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani and Amol Gupte. Salman Khan too appears in a cameo role. Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film outperformed Ek Din on day 1.

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