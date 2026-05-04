Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh starrer BEATS Lai Bhaari, earns Rs 34 crore

Raja Shivaji box office Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's film crosses Rs 40 crore gross, sets Marathi cinema records, and beats Lai Bhaari in just 3 days.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Raja Shivaji has stormed the box office with a powerful opening weekend, proving once again that Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama has struck a chord with audiences. The film raked in a solid Rs 40.34 crore gross in India over its first three days. On Sunday (Day 3), it added around Rs 12 crore net from 5,771 shows, according to early Sacnilk estimates. The Marathi version continued to dominate with Rs 7.75 crore, while the Hindi dubbed version showed decent growth, collecting Rs 4.25 crore. This marked the film’s third straight double-digit day, making for a very strong debut.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4

On Day 4 (Monday), the movie was running in 1,383 shows and collected a modest Rs 0.35 crore net, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. That takes the total India net to Rs 34.25 crore and gross to Rs 40.75 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji theatre occupancy

Theatre occupancy told an interesting story. Despite a smaller release in Marathi (1,852 shows), it maintained a healthy 67% occupancy. The Hindi version, released more widely across 3,919 shows, managed only 22% occupancy but still contributed nicely on Sunday.

After opening strongly on Friday with Rs 11.35 crore, the film saw a slight 7% dip on Saturday (Rs 10.55 crore), before bouncing back on Sunday with a 13.7% jump. Many were initially doubtful if it could even cross Rs 10 crore on Day 1, but it comfortably smashed those expectations.

Raja Shivaji beats Lai Bhaari

In Marathi cinema history, Raja Shivaji has now set new benchmarks. It recorded the highest opening day ever for a Marathi film at ₹13.51 crore and the biggest weekend with ₹33.90 crore in three days. It has already overtaken big names like Sairat and Ved, and most impressively, crossed the lifetime collection of the 2014 hit Lai Bhaari (Rs 40 crore) in just three days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

With strong word-of-mouth and solid numbers even on Monday, the film is off to a flying start and looks set for a strong theatrical run, especially in its home turf of Maharashtra. Riteish and the team must be thrilled with this blockbuster beginning.

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