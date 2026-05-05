Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama holds STRONG despite Monday dip

Raja Shivaji box office Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama stays strong with Rs 46.95 crore gross despite Monday dip amid competition from other releases.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: The historical drama Raja Shivaji which people had been waiting for has now been released to theatres while Riteish Deshmukh leads the cast. The film which premiered on May 1 opened to high expectations and achieved a record-breaking opening day which became the largest opening day in Marathi cinema history. The film has attracted large audiences yet critics have delivered divided opinions because some reviewers appreciate its extensive production and emotional strength while others believe it failed to meet expectations.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4

According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie collected Rs 5.6 crore on its fourth day, which was its first Monday. A drop was expected after the weekend rush, but it still held up decently. The film had kicked off with a bang on Friday, raking in Rs 11.35 crore. It maintained solid momentum through the weekend, earning ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and a healthy ₹12 crore on Sunday.

That brings its total India gross to Rs 46.95 crore and the net collection to ₹39.50 crore so far. Not bad at all, especially considering it clashed with another release, Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Surprisingly, the competition doesn't seem to have hurt Raja Shivaji much. Now the big question is whether it can keep this pace going through the weekdays or if it will slow down as the initial excitement fades.

Raja Shivaji cast

The cast is packed with big names- Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte all play important roles. One of the biggest crowd-pleasers has been Salman Khan’s special appearance, which is getting loud cheers and whistles in theatres. Adding to the family excitement, Riteish and Genelia’s son Rahyl makes his acting debut in the film, marking a sweet new chapter for the couple.

Overall, Raja Shivaji has made a strong start and is clearly connecting with Marathi cinema lovers and mainstream audiences alike. It’ll be interesting to see how it performs in the coming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish asked viewers not to post spoilers

Following the movie's premiere, Riteish posted a video on Instagram in which he asked people to refrain from posting spoilers and sharing movie videos. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

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