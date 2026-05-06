Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer witnesses dip, still becomes fourth highest-grossing Marathi film

Raja Shivaji Day 5 box office: Riteish Deshmukh starrer didn't see any surge in earnings. Read on to know more about its collection.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh’s period drama Raja Shivaji - which had hit theatres on May 1 - has been successful in making a splash at the box office. The film had a strong opening weekend and earned over Rs 33.9 crore net. However, the collection saw a dip in the following days. Monday saw a dip, and the film's collections dropped to Rs 5.6 crore. In Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while his 10-year-old son Rahyl Deshmukh plays the younger Shivaji. This is precisely why the film becomes even more personal for the Deshmukh family.

How much did Raja Shivaji earn on day 5?

As reported by trade website Sacnilk, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji earned Rs 4.90 crore net on its fifth day. When compared to day 4's collection, day 5 witnessed a 12.5 percent drop. By the end of day 5, the total India net collection amounted to Rs 44.40 crore. Raja Shivaji's total gross collections amounted to Rs 52.68 crore. This performance was an outcome of 5,485 shows that were run across India.

Raja Shivaji Marathi version wins?

As reported by Sacnilk, the film's Marathi version emerged as the winner. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 3.35 crore to the total. Marathi version was able to achieve this from 1,851 shows which saw a strong occupancy of 33%. Comparatively, the film's Hindi version was given 3,634 shows. But it could only earn Rs 1.55 crore with an occupancy of 14 percent. This highlights that even though the film enjoyed huge reach in the Hindi belt, its Marathi shows were far more packed and added a larger portion to the total revenue.

How did Raja Shivaji perform in national cinema chains?

As far as the film's performance in national cinema chains including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis goes, Raja Shivaji performed steadily during the week. Raja Shivaji managed to see about 26,000 tickets across these major chains on day 5. According to Sacnilk, PVR sold 13,000 tickets, INOX sold 9,000 tickets, and Cinepolis contributed 4,000 tickets to the tally. Together, these sales amounted to a gross collection of 57 lakh from 1,800 shows across 490 venues. The overall occupancy in these premium chains was 6.70 %.

Know more about Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji features a huge ensemble cast. While Sanjay Dutt plays Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan eessays the role of Sambhaji. The film also features Fardeen Khan as Aurangzeb, and Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai. Bhagyashree plays Jijabai, while Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte too are seen in the film. Interestingly, Salman Khan has a cameo in the film. Raja Shivaji was made on an estimated Rs 100 crore budget. This is why it has become the most expensive Marathi film ever.

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