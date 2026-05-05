Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic sees sharp weekday DIP, near Rs 40 crore mark

Raja Shivaji Day 5 box office: Riteish Deshmukh starrer sees sharp weekday drop, earns Rs 0.28 crore early estimate, total crosses Rs 47 crore gross in India.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, has dropped down at the box office after a successful opening weekend. Day 4 receipts for the historical drama showed a noticeable decline. The movie nevertheless made over Rs 39 crore at the box office despite the decline. On its fourth day of release, the movie brought in Rs 5.6 crore from 5,145 screenings. Compared to its Sunday profits of Rs 12 crore, this represents a decline of almost 53.3%. As a result, the film's gross collection is Rs 39.50 crore, while its total domestic net collection is Rs 46.95 crore. Let's have a look at how much the movie earned on day 5.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5

As of Day 5, Raja Shivaji is currently running across 1,143 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.28 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimate. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 47.28 Cr and the total India net to Rs 39.78 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Raja Shivaji theatre occupancy

In Marathi, Raja Shivaji still does better than in Hindi. The Marathi version made up almost Rs 4.25 crore of the Day 4 revenue, while the Hindi version made about Rs 1.35 crore. While the Marathi version had a far greater occupancy of 42% over a lower number of 1,735 shows, the Hindi version earned an overall occupancy of 11% across 3,410 shows.

Throughout the day, the Marathi (2D) version of the movie showed a steady increase in viewership. The occupancy rate for morning performances started at 12.17% and increased to 39.83% in the afternoon. Night programs peaked at 46.67%, while evening shows hit 42.33%, indicating strong word-of-mouth and increasing spectator interest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

About Raja Shivaji

Aside from Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. The film shows the early life of Shivaji Bhosale and his fight against the ruling powers to create Hindavi Swarajya.

Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company co-produced the film.

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