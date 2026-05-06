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Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's epic nears 50 crore, becomes second highest grossing Marathi film

Raja Shivaji Day 6 box office: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama slows to Rs 0.10 crore early estimate, total crosses Rs 52.80 crore gross in India.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 6, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji has made a solid start at the box office and is showing good strength even as it enters the second week. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore nett on Tuesday, taking its five-day India net total to Rs 44.40 crore. In terms of gross, it has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark with Rs 52.68 crore in just five days.

After a strong opening weekend where it did double-digit numbers, the movie stayed steady on Monday and Tuesday. This consistent performance has helped it become the second highest-grossing Marathi film in India, crossing Nana Patekar’s Natsmart.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6

As of Day 6 (Wednesday), early Sacnilk reports show the film earned a small Rs 0.10 crore nett from 694 shows. This takes the total India gross to Rs 52.80 crore and the net collection to Rs 44.50 crore so far. If it keeps this momentum going, Raja Shivaji has a real chance of beating Sairat to become the highest-grossing Marathi film ever in India, and it could also become only the second Marathi movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Most of the business is coming from the Marathi version, which is doing really well. On Tuesday alone, the Marathi dubbed version collected Rs 3.35 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.55 crore.

About Raja Shivaji

The film is based on the life and valour of the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, it also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Bhagyashree, and Vidya Balan in important roles. Salman Khan’s special appearance has also been getting a lot of attention from audiences.

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A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Overall, Raja Shivaji has delivered a steady and promising first week. For a big historical film in Marathi cinema, these numbers are quite encouraging. It will be interesting to see how it performs over the coming weeks, especially with competition from new releases. If word of mouth stays positive, the film could have a long and successful run ahead.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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