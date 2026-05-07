Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic nears Rs 50 crore despite weekday DIP

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji continues its impressive box office run despite a slight weekday dip. The historical drama has now earned Rs 57.70 crore gross worldwide in just six days.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut Raja Shivaji which viewers had been eagerly anticipating finally released in theaters on May 1. The movie achieved immediate success as it became the highest-grossing opening day for any Marathi film. But while the initial buzz was massive, the numbers have cooled off a bit in the following days, which is pretty typical for films that start with such a bang.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie collected Rs 4.25 crore on its most recent day. That’s actually a dip from the previous day’s Rs 4.90 crore. For context, it had opened to a strong Rs 11.35 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, it picked up some solid momentum with ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and a healthy Rs 12 crore on Sunday. All told, Raja Shivaji has now raked in Rs 57.70 crore gross and Rs 48.65 crore net across India so far. Not bad at all for a film that’s primarily in Marathi but also released in Hindi.

Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din

It faced competition from Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan’s son) and Sai Pallavi, but that one struggled to make much noise at the box office. Raja Shivaji held its ground comfortably. On the latest day, it earned around Rs 1.25 crore from its Hindi screenings and Rs 3 crore from the Marathi ones, showing where its real strength lies.

More about Raja Shivaji

The movie is a joint production between Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, with Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande backing it. Riteish and Genelia play the lead roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, while their real-life sons, Rahyl and Riaan, stepped in as the young versions of Shivaji- a sweet family touch that audiences seem to have loved. The supporting cast is stacked too, featuring heavyweights like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

In a recent chat with ANI, Riteish sounded genuinely pleased, saying he’s happy the film connected with people on an emotional level. For him, that resonance matters more than just the box office figures. The movie has struck a chord with many, especially Marathi audiences who’ve been waiting for a grand big-screen tribute to their iconic king. While it may not be breaking records every single day anymore, its strong start and steady run show there’s real love for this historical drama.

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