Raja Shivaji Box Office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Raja Shivaji, finally hit theaters on May 1 after months of anticipation from viewers. The film opened to a phenomenal response, recording the biggest opening day ever for a Marathi movie. Although the excitement was huge at launch, collections saw a slight slowdown in the days that followed - a fairly common trend for films that begin with such strong momentum.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie collected Rs 4.25 crore on its most recent day. That’s actually a dip from the previous day’s Rs 4.90 crore. For context, it had opened to a strong Rs 11.35 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, it picked up some solid momentum with ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and a healthy Rs 12 crore on Sunday. All told, Raja Shivaji has now raked in Rs 57.70 crore gross and Rs 48.65 crore net across India so far. Not bad at all for a film that’s primarily in Marathi but also released in Hindi.

Raja Shivaji vs Ek Din

It faced competition from Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan’s son) and Sai Pallavi, but that one struggled to make much noise at the box office. Raja Shivaji held its ground comfortably. On the latest day, it earned around Rs 1.25 crore from its Hindi screenings and Rs 3 crore from the Marathi ones, showing where its real strength lies.

More about Raja Shivaji

The movie is a joint production between Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, with Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande backing it. Riteish and Genelia play the lead roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, while their real-life sons, Rahyl and Riaan, stepped in as the young versions of Shivaji- a sweet family touch that audiences seem to have loved. The supporting cast is stacked too, featuring heavyweights like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

In a recent chat with ANI, Riteish sounded genuinely pleased, saying he’s happy the film connected with people on an emotional level. For him, that resonance matters more than just the box office figures. The movie has struck a chord with many, especially Marathi audiences who’ve been waiting for a grand big-screen tribute to their iconic king. While it may not be breaking records every single day anymore, its strong start and steady run show there’s real love for this historical drama.

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