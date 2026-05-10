Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama witnesses 75% growth, earns Rs 5.60 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh's directorial stint continues to be extremely successful.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji continues to perform well at the box office. The film - which had hit theatres on May 1 - collected over Rs 50 crore within just a week. Even though the film opened to a strong opening, it did witness a dip in collection, and managed to stay steady. Interestingly, the film continues to perform much better in Marathi when compared to its Hindi version. This is enough to understand the strong support it has been getting from regional audiences. On day 10, the film witnessed a 75% growth.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected a net of Rs 5.60 Cr across 3,962 shows on day 9. With this, the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 72.91 Cr and total India net collections stood at Rs 61.45 Cr so far. During the first week of release, the film managed to rake in Rs 55.85 crore net. On its opening day, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 11.35 crore, followed by Rs 10.55 crore collection on Saturday and Rs 12 crore earnings on Sunday.

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to rumours of Raja Shivaji's budget

In a recent chat with HT, Riteish was asked for his opinion the chatter around its high budget. He replied, “About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything." As he pointed out, discussions about actors’ fees and film budgets have started taking unnecessary attention in today’s film culture. He asked, "Budget se kya lena dena hai? If someone asks me the budget, I ask them ‘how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it?’ They say ‘ ₹100' or 'Rs250-300’, I reply that’s the budget. One should stop talking about it. Let it be magical, you just go and experience the film."

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji has been co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. It has been produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The film also features Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

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