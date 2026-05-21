Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Is Riteish Deshmukh's Rs 75 crore film flop or hit? Its earnings reveal THIS

Riteish Deshmukh’s much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji had hit theatres on May 1. The film has undoubtedly been one of the most talked-about projects of the year. Following its trailer launch where both Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh cried, the film managed to generate more hype. While the film features Riteish playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, its stellar ensemble cast includes Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia D’Souza, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, among others.
The much-loved historical drama featuring Riteish has achieved a huge milestone by entering the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club in India during its third week of release. Hence, the film has now officially become the first Marathi movie ever to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market. The film reportedly minted about Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Tuesday. With this, its total India gross collection stands at Rs. 100.85 crore. What’s hard to ignore is how even in third week, the movie is getting audiences to theatres. According to trade experts, the film’s impressive BO run won't end anytime soon. If collections continue to be stable, Raja Shivaji's theatrical journey will end between Rs. 110 crore and Rs. 115 crore gross in India. Right now, the film is a blockbuster.
Historical action drama Raja Shivaji has become the highest-grossing Marathi film in history. It is now set to chase the 125 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
At the overseas box office, the film has earned Rs 4.90 crore gross. With this, its worldwide total has increased to Rs 117.82 crore gross. The historical action drama is now just Rs 5.78 crore away from defeating the global lifetime of Housefull (2010).
A look at Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossers worldwide...
Housefull 4: 280.27 crore
Raid 2: 242.57 crore
Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore
Housefull 3: 194.48 crore
Housefull 2: 179.2 crore
Ek Villain: 169.92 crore
Grand Masti: 147.9 crore
Housefull: 123.6 crore
Raja Shivaji: 117.82 crore (19 days)
Humshakals: 105.28 crore