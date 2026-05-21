Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Is Riteish Deshmukh's Rs 75 crore film flop or hit? Its earnings reveal THIS

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film has been produced by Genelia D'Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios banners.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Is Riteish Deshmukh's Rs 75 crore film flop or hit? Its earnings reveal...

Riteish Deshmukh’s much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji had hit theatres on May 1. The film has undoubtedly been one of the most talked-about projects of the year. Following its trailer launch where both Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh cried, the film managed to generate more hype. While the film features Riteish playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, its stellar ensemble cast includes Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia D’Souza, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, among others.

Is Raja Shivaji a flop or a hit?

The much-loved historical drama featuring Riteish has achieved a huge milestone by entering the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club in India during its third week of release. Hence, the film has now officially become the first Marathi movie ever to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market. The film reportedly minted about Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Tuesday. With this, its total India gross collection stands at Rs. 100.85 crore. What’s hard to ignore is how even in third week, the movie is getting audiences to theatres. According to trade experts, the film’s impressive BO run won't end anytime soon. If collections continue to be stable, Raja Shivaji's theatrical journey will end between Rs. 110 crore and Rs. 115 crore gross in India. Right now, the film is a blockbuster.

Raja Shivaji worldwide box office update

Historical action drama Raja Shivaji has become the highest-grossing Marathi film in history. It is now set to chase the 125 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

At the overseas box office, the film has earned Rs 4.90 crore gross. With this, its worldwide total has increased to Rs 117.82 crore gross. The historical action drama is now just Rs 5.78 crore away from defeating the global lifetime of Housefull (2010).

A look at Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossers worldwide...

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore

Raid 2: 242.57 crore

Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore

Housefull 3: 194.48 crore

Housefull 2: 179.2 crore

Ek Villain: 169.92 crore

Grand Masti: 147.9 crore

Housefull: 123.6 crore

Raja Shivaji: 117.82 crore (19 days)

Humshakals: 105.28 crore

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