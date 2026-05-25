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Raja Shivaji Box Office collection: Riteish Deshmukh's film creates HISTORY, becomes first Marathi movie to cross Rs 100 crore India net

Raja Shivaji box office collection: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama becomes the first Marathi film to cross Rs 100 crore India net, creating box office history with its remarkable theatrical run.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 25, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious directorial Raja Shivaji seems to have hit a historic sort of milestone. The Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company film has turned into the first ever Marathi movie to jump over the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark in India’s net collections. Right now, it stands at a solid total of Rs 101.40 crore nett, and it’s still moving strong even during its fourth weekend, which basically shows the huge affection audiences are showing for that epic tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Raja Shivaji becomes first Marathi film to cross Rs 100 cr in India

After shattering records with the biggest opening day, biggest opening weekend, and highest single-day collection ever for a Marathi film, Raja Shivaji has maintained a steady pace through Week 3 and into the fourth weekend.

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Raja Shivaji India nett box office break-up

  • Week 1: Rs 57.70 Cr
  • Week 2: Rs 27.00 Cr
  • Weekend 3: Rs 8.40 Cr

Raja Shivaji recent daily collections

  • Day 18 (Monday): Rs 1.25 Cr
  • Day 19 (Tuesday): Rs 1.45 Cr
  • Day 20 (Wednesday): Rs 1.20 Cr
  • Day 21 (Thursday): Rs 0.95 Cr
  • Day 22 (Friday): Rs 0.70 Cr
  • Day 23 (Saturday): Rs 1.35 Cr
  • Day 24 (Sunday): Rs 1.40 Cr

Raja Shivaji box office collection

This achievement is not just a box office victory but a defining moment for Marathi cinema. The film has somehow managed to hit an emotional chord with audiences across Maharashtra and beyond, like really, celebrating the pride , courage, and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a kind of grandeur and deep respect . Riteish Deshmukh’s sincere effort in putting this historical saga on the big screen has clearly, resonated with viewers, and now Raja Shivaji feels like one of the most important, and also the most successful films in the history of Marathi cinema.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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