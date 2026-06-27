Raja Shivaji OTT release: Riteish Deshmukh’s record-breaking Marathi epic now streaming in Hindi, Marathi, Here's where to watch

After a 120 crore theatrical run, the historical drama on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj drops on OTT with Salman Khan cameo and star ensemble, Read further to know where you can watch it.

Raja Shivaji OTT release: Riteish Deshmukh’s record-breaking Marathi epic now streaming in Hindi, Marathi, Here's where to watch

Riteish Deshmukh’s big, bold historical epic, which broke records to become the highest-grossing Marathi film ever, is now up on Netflix in both Marathi and Hindi. Netflix announced it on June 26 with a fiery new poster on Instagram. The caption said, “Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje. Watch Raja Shivaji, out now, in Marathi and Hindi, on Netflix.” The film premiered in theatres back on May 1, 2026, and ended its run with nearly ₹118 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. That’s a massive number, especially since the film reportedly cost ₹75 crore to make. Critics praised Deshmukh, who didn’t just star, he directed the film as well.

Everything About The Film?

Raja Shivaji tells the story of Maratha legend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rise to power. It ran across almost 93,000 shows globally and crossed the ₹100 crore mark, a first for Marathi films. Reviewers pointed to Deshmukh’s energetic performance and the movie’s epic scale. Some did think the writing leaned more toward style than substance, but audiences packed theatres and pushed it to a record-breaking gross.

Star Power On And Off Screen

Deshmukh did double duty both in front of and behind the camera, with Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande producing under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The cast is stacked: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh all show up, alongside Salman Khan’s buzzworthy cameo as Jiva Mahala, the Maratha warrior famous for saving Shivaji’s life. That cameo got a lot of buzz when the film hit theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

What To Expect On OTT

On Netflix, you can catch the film in either Marathi or Hindi, which means a whole new set of viewers can jump in, for fans who missed it on the big screen, now’s the perfect time. The movie delivers great content and Deshmukh stepping fully into the role of Shivaji, living his journey from young leader to empire founder, locked in rebellion against the Mughals.

Why It Matters For Marathi Cinema

At the end of the day, Raja Shivaji’s box office performance shows how regional historical epics can go national. Its ₹118 crore haul has set a new standard. And by arriving on Netflix, it’s primed to spark even more national conversation about Marathi cinema, especially with Deshmukh leading and a string of Bollywood stars backing him up.

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