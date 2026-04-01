Raja Shivaji teaser X review: Riteish Deshmukh's portrayal DIVIDES internet, netizens react 'Title should have been Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Raja Shivaji teaser, starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, receives mixed reactions online, with viewers divided over casting, visuals, and overall impact of the historical drama.

Raja Shivaji Teaser Review: The teaser of Raja Shivaji, starring and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, has received mixed reactions online. After the film's first look became available to the public, social media users started to share their thoughts, which included some users who showed disappointment about the film. The historical drama, which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who remains one of India's most esteemed historical figures, has generated high expectations among viewers.

Raja Shivaji teaser

The makers released the 2-minute-31-second teaser on Tuesday (March 31), giving audiences a glimpse into the film’s scale and storyline. While the film promises a grand portrayal of the Maratha empire and its conflicts, a section of viewers felt the teaser did not fully meet expectations.

Teaser shows battles, Swarajya dream unfolds

The teaser starts with Mahesh Manjrekar's character's death. Abhishek Bachchan enters the scene as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale through his first dialogue, which establishes his presence. The visuals show how Marathas and Mughals continue to fight each other.

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a Mughal ruler who wants to conquer the Maratha Empire. The teaser shows brief appearances of characters who are portrayed by Vidya Balan and Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani and Jitendra Joshi.

The latter part of the teaser shows Riteish Deshmukh as Shivaji Maharaj, who leads his troops into battle while fighting against Mughal soldiers. His character describes his vision of Swarajya, self-rule, which he wants to achieve through his fight against Mughal control of the territory.

How did netizens react to the teaser?

The online responses to the teaser showed divided opinions about its massive production scale and its powerful performance cast. While some viewers appreciated the visuals and ambition of the project, many were not convinced by Riteish’s portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj. Some viewers believed he lacked the necessary qualities for the character, while they claimed the casting choice failed to represent the majestic and powerful image of the legendary king.

The teaser failed to create a strong impression on viewers, which they especially noted when they compared it to other historical epic films. A few users even suggested that the film should have been titled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead.

The teaser has generated excitement about Raja Shivaji but it has created a viewer debate that shows two distinct sides.

"As someone from Maharashtra, 'Chhatrapati' is not just a title — it represents sacrifice, leadership, and identity. Respectfully asking, could using 'Raja Shivaji' influence global audiences to miss that deeper significance of CHHATRAPATI ? @Riteishd sir?" asked a user on X.

"I'm sorry but Sharad Kelkar should've played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead of Ritesh Deshmukh in 'Raja Shivaji'. Hindi movie industry did him dirty. He's stuck doing a daily soap on Zee 5," wrote another user.

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