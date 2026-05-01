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Raja Shivaji X Review: Salman Khan's cameo STEALS spotlight, fans call Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Grand and emotional'

Raja Shivaji X review: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji opened to positive reactions from fans. Salman Khan's cameo as Jiva Mahala has gone viral, boosting the film's release-day buzz.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: May 1, 2026 9:52 AM IST

Raja Shivaji X Review: Salman Khan's cameo STEALS spotlight, fans call Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Grand and emotional'
Raja Shivaji X Review

Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh’s much-awaited film Raja Shivaji has finally released in theatres today, May 1. The early response from audiences appears positive. The historical drama has been creating strong buzz for weeks, and fans were eagerly waiting to watch Riteish portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen.

Raja Shivaji Twitter review

Soon after the release, the film began trending on social media platforms, with many viewers sharing their reactions online. Fans are praising Riteish Deshmukh’s performance and the grand presentation of the story. Many people have called the film emotional, powerful, and visually impressive.

The main topic of discussion centres around Salman Khan's special appearance in the movie. The film shows Salman in his first look as Jiva Mahala. His cameo has created greater excitement among fans while generating increased interest in the movie.

One user commented, "Salman Bhai has won my heart, he looks like a warrior brother." Another user wrote, "Salman Khan has breathed life into the movie." Another wrote, "Ritesh Deshmukh's film is going to create history."

Raja Shivaji cast

Apart from Riteish, the movie also features a strong supporting cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Boman Irani. With such a star-studded lineup, the film has managed to attract attention across different regions.

More about Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The Hindi version is expected to earn approximately Rs 2 crore on its first day, according to initial booking patterns. The film requires strong performances from its Hindi and Telugu versions to achieve a double-digit Day 1 collection.

Trade experts believe that most of the film earnings will come from Maharashtra because Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds significant historical and cultural value in that region. The release will take place on May 1 which is Maharashtra Day so theatres throughout the state will experience increased attendance and improved box office performance.

The film can earn between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore on its first day if positive word-of-mouth exists and the Hindi market performs better than expected. The movie Raja Shivaji will determine its box office success during its opening weekend.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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