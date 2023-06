Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's on and off relationship has been in the news for quite some time now. The couple had filed for divorce last year in December and the final hearing was scheduled today, June 8. Going by Rajeev Sen’s Instagram Stories, their divorce has finally come through. Uploading an old photo of themselves, Rajeev stated that they will continue to “remain mom and dad” to their daughter. Also Read - Rajeev Sen confirms date of divorce with Charu Asopa; talks about daughter Ziana's custody

"There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter,” read his caption. Also Read - Charu Asopa talks about being trolled for wearing short dress ahead of her separation with Rajeev Sen: ‘Jaise jaise divorce near aa raha hai, kapde chote ho rahe hai’

Check out the post here: Also Read - After Sushmita Sen's heart attack and angioplasty, brother Rajeev Sen pens a heartwarming, loving note

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s love story

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other before they decided to take the plunge and get married. The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2019 in Goa. Two years later, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child together, a daughter. They named her Ziana. Months later, the couple faced a lot of turbulence in their married life.

Before filing the divorce, the estranged couple issued several statements against each other. Charu claimed that Rajeev left her alone during her pregnancy and even accused him of domestic violence as well as cheating. Later, the duo shared that they are on cordial terms for the sake of their daughter. Though the thought of filing for divorce crossed their mind multiple times, they kept giving their relationship multiple chances. In December last year, they filed for divorce, which finally came through today.

Rumours about feud in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage first surfaced in 2020 when they unfollowed each other on social media. They had also removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, they briefly reunited in 2021 but couldn’t make their relationship survive the test of time.

Charu Asopa is best-known for TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain among others.