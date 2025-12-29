Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: What did India's FIRST superstar say before his death? Amitabh Bachchan REVEALED...

Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about his long-standing relationship with Rajesh Khanna, whom he initially regarded as a talent contest winner. It's interesting to note that Amitabh was turned down for the same competition the next year. Their entwined careers in the entertainment world began with this.

Rajesh Khanna's charisma enthralled India in the early 1970s. Women loved him and frequently showed their affection in dramatic ways, while men copied him. The book "When Ardh Satya met Himmatwala" by Avijith Ghosh details this craze. Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to Rajesh Khanna's Mumbai house, Aashirwad, following his passing in July 2012. He paid respect to the late actor and offered his sympathies in a pre-recorded message to Khanna's family, friends, and admirers.

At a screening of the actor's movie Aradhana at the Rivoli Theatre in Connaught Place, New Delhi, Bachchan remembered his subsequent meeting with the celebrity. He conveyed the ecstatic reaction of the young, attractive celebrity to the crowded audience in great detail.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about Rajesh Khanna?

Big B, who had quit his steady job in Calcutta to pursue prospects in the film business, stated on his blog, "But seeing Rajesh Khanna made me realize that with talents like his in the industry, there would be scarce opportunities for me in this new field!" In 1971, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna appeared together in the film "Anand."

Reflecting on the experience, Amitabh wrote, "It felt like a miracle, a blessing from above that brought me unexpected respect; just being associated with Rajesh Khanna elevated my stature. I relished every moment of it."

Amitabh Bachchan described Rajesh Khanna as...

Amitabh described Rajesh Khanna as a "humble and reserved man," saying, "He drew a crowd on set, always surrounded by visitors, with Hrishikesh Mukherjee allowing it." Fans even flew from Spain to visit him in the 1970s, an exceptional event, due to the intense love and adoration he got.

“In his boyish plainness, there was something that was regal in his demeanour. It was the magnet that attracted others to him – who at times were almost servile to him in nature", concluded Bachchan.

Rajesh Khanna’s h ealth s care b efore h is p assing

Twelve years have passed since India lost a legend, one of its best actors. Reports about the actor's deteriorating health first appeared in June 2012. Due to health issues, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on June 23. Thankfully, he was released on July 8 and is said to have made a full recovery.

Rajesh Khanna death

Khanna was released from the hospital on July 16 after being readmitted on July 14. He died in his Mumbai house, Aashirwad, two days later. Since receiving a cancer diagnosis in July 2011, his health has been declining; his co-star Mumtaz disclosed this information following his passing.

