Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar's this picture is breaking the internet and we aren't even surprised

A photograph showing superstar Rajinikanth and actor Nana Patekar bonding on the set of upcoming Tamil film Kaala, being directed by Pa. Ranjith, has gone viral on social media. Sporting a happy smile, Rajinikanth and Nana are seen with arms around each other in the image. In the film, Rajinikanth and the "Ab Tak Chhappan" star will be seen locking horns. Nana Patekar plays a ruthless politician, while Rajinikanth will take him head on in the role of a slum lord-turned-gangster. Having been shot for over a month in Mumbai, the film's shoot will next shift here from July 10. The next schedule of "Kaala" will be shot in a replica of Dharavi slum set. The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal.

Announcing the full cast in a statement, the makers revealed that Nana Patekar, apart from a bevy of supporting actors, plays an important role. It was also confirmed that actress Huma Qureshi plays the leading lady. The film also stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil. The statement added that the film's shooting here will go on non-stop for 40 days. "Rajinikanth sir has also joined the sets. He left to Mumbai last evening from Chennai. This will be a week-long schedule where the makers will shoot some general scenes that require Mumbai as the backdrop," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

The schedule will take place in Chennai where the makers have built a huge replica of Dharavi slum of Mumbai. "On a budget of nearly Rs 5 crore, a set of Dharavi slum has been recreated for the film. Major portion of the film will be shot here," the source added. Rajinikanth is rumoured to be playing a gangster again after "Kabali". Produced by Dhanush, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.