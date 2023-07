The Indian film industry has long been known for its glamour and larger-than-life portrayal of stars. Traditionally, a select few actors held the title of superstar, wielding immense influence over the masses and box office numbers. However, renowned filmmaker SR Prabu recently expressed his belief that the era of one superstar is now over. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Fans upset with Chiranjeevi for this reason

This viewpoint sparked a buzz on social media, with Rajinikanth fans asserting that their beloved actor is the true superstar, a tag he has held for over four decades not only in Tamil cinema but across the nation. The song Hukum from the upcoming movie Jailer alludes to four stars competing for the title, but Rajinikanth's fans firmly believe that he is the undisputed permanent superstar. At the audio launch of Jailer, Rajinikanth expressed his discomfort with the usage of this prefix in the song but later humbly accepted it, stating that he only feared God.

Amidst this ongoing discussion, SR Prabu shared his thoughts, emphasizing that the era of one superstar dominating the film industry is fading. He pointed out that each star now holds its market share, and the value of its films varies based on multiple factors like release date, content, combination, and competition.

He commended the Telugu film industry as a prime example of understanding this shift and supporting each other, leading to an overall market uplift and expansion beyond regional boundaries. SR Prabu expressed hope that this approach becomes the norm across all industries and elevates the entire Indian film industry, including trade and fans, to new heights.

In the comment section of his post, fans of both Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay hailed their respective actors as superstars. They engaged in a friendly debate, with one fan citing Vijay as the last superstar and emphasizing the importance of content as the key to success in the future. Another fan passionately defended Rajinikanth's status as the true superstar, stating that the title has been synonymous with him since 1978 and is not merely a seasonal or temporary label.